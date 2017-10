TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said the central bank will not rule out further monetary easing if risks in Europe materialise and have a strong negative impact on Japan’s economy, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The decision on whether further monetary easing is necessary would be made based on whether the economy and prices undershoot the BOJ’s forecasts, the Nikkei quoted Yamaguchi as saying in an interview.