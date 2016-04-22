BOJ considering negative rates for its lending programme for banks-Bloomberg

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is considering applying negative rates to its lending programme for financial institutions, Bloomberg reported on its website Friday.

The BOJ may consider the new step if the central bank decides to lower further the negative rate that it already applies to some bank reserves parked with the institution, the report said.

The central bank’s next two-day policy review ends on April 28. (Reporting by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)