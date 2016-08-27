FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BOJ's Kuroda: Recent inflation data may show expectations not yet anchored
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

BOJ's Kuroda: Recent inflation data may show expectations not yet anchored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - The recent dip in inflation in Japan may mean inflation expectations are not yet anchored at the Bank of Japan's two percent target, and the bank will approve more quantitative easing or lower negative interest rates "without hestitation," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Saturday.

"The Bank of Japan will continue to carefully examine risks and take additional easing measures without hesitation," Kuroda said at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy symposium here. "It could be that long term inflation expectations are yet to be anchored in Japan."

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.