Japan economy has good chance of 'true dawn'-BoJ's Nakaso

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan now has a good chance of witnessing a “true dawn” now that the economy is back on a sustained growth path, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday.

Speaking at a New York conference alongside some of the world’s top central bankers, Nakaso said he sees “green shoots” in expectations of Japanese inflation, noting wage growth is expected to accelerate.

He noted, however, that inflation expectations still need to be re-anchored. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by G Crosse)