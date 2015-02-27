FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan economy has good chance of 'true dawn'-BoJ's Nakaso
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Japan economy has good chance of 'true dawn'-BoJ's Nakaso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan now has a good chance of witnessing a “true dawn” now that the economy is back on a sustained growth path, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday.

Speaking at a New York conference alongside some of the world’s top central bankers, Nakaso said he sees “green shoots” in expectations of Japanese inflation, noting wage growth is expected to accelerate.

He noted, however, that inflation expectations still need to be re-anchored. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.