BOJ "taking serious look" at easing further - Nikkei
January 21, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

BOJ "taking serious look" at easing further - Nikkei

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is “taking a serious look” at expanding its monetary easing measures as sliding oil prices make it ever harder to reach its 2 percent inflation target, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

A higher yen and falling stock prices would also loom large at the central bank’s next two-day policy meeting on Jan. 28 and 29, the report said.

The Nikkei quoted one senior BOJ official as saying that sliding oil prices could depress inflation expectations among consumers. “Then we should consider additional easing,” the official was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
