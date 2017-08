TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The yield on the five-year Japanese government bond fell to a record low on Wednesday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will likely ease its policy further at a policy review later this week.

The five-year yield fell to a record low of minus 0.380 percent while the two-year yield also hit a record low of minus 0.370 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sunil Nair)