TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - An announcement of results to a two-year Japanese government bond auction has been delayed by an administrative glitch, the Ministry of Finance said Thursday.

The results of the 2.5 trillion yen ($22.27 billion) two-year sale were scheduled to be released at 0345 GMT (1245 JST). ($1 = 112.2800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)