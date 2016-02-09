JGB 10-yr yield hits zero percent for first time as Nikkei slides

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit zero percent Tuesday for the first time on record as tumble in Tokyo shares boosted demand for safe-haven debt.

Traders reckon that it is a matter of time before the 10-year JGB yield falls into the negative with the Bank of Japan having adopted negative interest rates late last month.

The Nikkei was down more than 4 percent, caught up in the risk-averse mood that hit euro zone and U.S. equity markets overnight. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)