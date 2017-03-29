FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 1:33 AM / 5 months ago

BOJ trims purchase of 3-5 year JGBs in its market operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan trimmed the purchase of three to five-year Japanese government bonds in its regular market operations on Wednesday.

The central bank announced it would buy 380 billion yen ($3.42 billion) in those maturities, down from the previous operation's 400 billion yen.

The BOJ has been tweaking the amount of JGBs it buys at its operations in an effort to reduce market volatility, which worsened as the central bank purchased large amounts of debt under its easing programme. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)

