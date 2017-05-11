FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese investors dump record amount of foreign bonds in April
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 12:43 AM / 3 months ago

Japanese investors dump record amount of foreign bonds in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold a record 4.256 trillion yen ($37.24 billion) of foreign bonds in April, the first month of their 2017/18 financial year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

The selling came after their massive buying of various bonds from the United States and Europe last year, when they poured in a record amount of funds as they looked to stay away from negative yields at home.

Their foray into global bonds stopped in November after prices plunged following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. Presidential election.

Japanese investors also suffered after French bonds, one of their favourite products, crumbled this year on worries about the French presidential election.

Separate data showed Japanese investors sold 943.5 billion yen of French bonds in March, their fifth straight month of selling during which they dumped almost 3.0 trillion yen (24.16 billion euros). ($1 = 114.28 yen) (1 euro = 124.17 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)

