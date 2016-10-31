UPDATE 1-Japan bond, stock volumes plummet on BOJ's heavy presence

* Trading in benchmark JGB futures at lowest since 2002

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japanese stock and bond trading volumes hit their lowest levels in years in October, as the Bank of Japan's large presence in both markets squeezed trading opportunities and incentives.

Trading in the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond futures marked their lowest monthly volume in nearly 14 years in October.

The total trading volume was 323,401 lots, the lowest since December 2002 and almost 40 percent below the average of the last three years.

October was the first full month of the Bank of Japan's latest policy to shift the focus of its easing framework to control the yield curve by actively guiding the 10-year yield around zero percent.

The BOJ's heavy-handed buying, or around 9 trillion yen ($85.8 billion) per month, makes it possible for the central bank to control yields at levels it wants, traders say.

Since the new policy framework was announced, the average daily trading range of JGB futures narrowed to 0.14 point compared with 0.29 point this year before the BOJ's move in September.

In comparison, the average daily trading range of U.S. Treasuries futures span about 0.60 point.

With the market hardly moving, there is little opportunity to make profits from trading, traders say.

Trading activity also slowed notably in the country's share market too where the central bank's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is underpinning share prices but reducing chances for investors to buy at cheaper levels.

Monthly trading volume plunged to a four-year low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board and turnover hit its lowest level in about two years, at 38.4 trillion yen ($366 billion) for the month.

The lows came despite a 5.9 percent rise for the Nikkei share average in October.