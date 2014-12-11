FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rabobank tightens guidance for first T2 Samurai
December 11, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Rabobank tightens guidance for first T2 Samurai

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Rabobank has revised price guidance on a 10-year Tier 2 Samurai bond to 83bp over yen offer-side swaps, making it the first such Basel III-compliant note to be sold in the Samurai market.

The updated guidance came at the wide end of 80bp-83bp over swaps announced earlier. Initial guidance had been announced at 80bp-85bp.

The bond, expected to price tomorrow, will be in a 10-year bullet structure and seen being rated A2/BBB+/A+.

Daiwa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are managing the offering. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh)

