JGBs little changed, 5-yr bond auction smooth

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Wednesday, with an auction of 2.5 trillion yen five-year JGBs attracting decent demand as expected.

The 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.315 percent while the 10-year JGB futures prices ticked up 0.04 point to 148.36.

The five-year JGBs auction produced the lowest accepted price of 100.22, in line with market expectations.

While the market was supported by the Bank of Japan’s massive bond buying programme and weaker share prices, few investors were eager to bid up beyond current levels.

The longer end of the curve was weaker as investors took profits after falls in their yields.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.345 percent from five-month low of 1.335 percent touched on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)