JGBs edge down as rising equities draw interest away from bonds

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged lower on Thursday as solid stock market gains gave investors no incentive to seek the safety of government fixed-income assets.

But the market was underpinned by Bank of Japan purchases under its massive asset-buying programme, as well as an overnight rise in U.S. Treasuries.

The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.37 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB was up 1 basis point at 0.315 percent, after Japan’s Nikkei stock index ended up 1.2 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 1.080 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.355 percent, moving away from five-month low of 1.335 percent marked on Tuesday.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.08 point at 148.32.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 1.999 percent in Asian trading, not far from its U.S. close of 1.982 percent on Wednesday, when it skidded to its lowest levels since April after downbeat U.S. economic data.