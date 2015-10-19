JGBs dip on Treasuries, soft results from BOJ bond-buying operation

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds fell on Monday after U.S. Treasuries had dipped on stronger than expected U.S. output figures and as the results of the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operation showed heavy selling interest.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.325 percent , its highest in 10 days while the 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.355 percent.

The price of 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 148.27.

The U.S. debt prices fell on Friday after data showing an upward revision to industrial production in August supported the case for a potential December Federal Reserve rate hike.

The BOJ offered to buy 1.2 trillion yen of JGBs on Monday as a part of its bond buying programme.

In particular, heavy offers of 1.989 trillion yen were seen for the central bank’s purchase of 400 billion yen in bonds with five to 10 years left to maturity.

“Some players may have reduced their long position in that maturities ahead of a 20-year JGB auction tomorrow,” said a trader at a Japanese financial institution. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)