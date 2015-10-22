FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge up as U.S. bond gains, lower Nikkei give market lift
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge up as U.S. bond gains, lower Nikkei give market lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Thursday as gains by U.S. Treasuries and a slip in Tokyo’s Nikkei gave the debt market a lift.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.310 percent. December 10-year JGB futures gained 0.07 point to 148.44.

Reflecting positive sentiment, an auction of 2-year JGBs attracted steady investor demand. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 2.5 trillion yen ($20.87 billion) auction rose to 4.20 from 3.71 at the previous sale last month.

U.S. bond prices broke a 4-day losing run and rose overnight in the wake of Wall Street’s decline.

The Nikkei slid 0.5 percent as caution began to prevail ahead of the corporate earnings season. ($1 = 119.7700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.