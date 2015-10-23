FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs little changed as Nikkei rally offsets lift from ECB's easing signals
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs little changed as Nikkei rally offsets lift from ECB's easing signals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday as a rally by Tokyo’s Nikkei offset a lift from the European Central Bank signalling further monetary easing.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.305 percent while the 20-year yield inched down half a basis point to 1.065 percent.

Euro zone bonds soared on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi opened the door for more monetary policy easing to come as early as December.

Prospects of more ECB easing boosted risk appetites globally, sending the Nikkei 2.5 percent higher.

With the ECB poised to ease further, a sharper focus fell on its Japanese counterpart. The Bank of Japan makes a rate review next week and some in the market expect the central bank to ease monetary policy further as the Japanese economy flirts with recession. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.