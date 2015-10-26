FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs sag as Nikkei rally reduces demand for safe havens
#Market News
October 26, 2015

JGBs sag as Nikkei rally reduces demand for safe havens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday as a rally by Tokyo’s Nikkei reduced demand for safe haven debt.

A slide in U.S. Treasuries following a global stock market surge also weighed on JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.315 percent and the 30-year yield also climbed 1.5 basis points, to 1.350 percent.

U.S. Treasury prices were hit and the 10-year note yield rose to a 2-week high after China eased monetary policy late on Friday and sparked a rally in risk assets. Tokyo’s Nikkei was up 0.8 percent on Monday after rising to a 2-month high.

Caution also prevailed ahead of Friday’s Bank of Japan policy decision. While some in the market expected the BOJ to further ease monetary policy, others braced for turbulence in case the central bank decided to stand pat.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
