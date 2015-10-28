JGBs edge up, with 10-year yield at six-month low

* JGBs take cue from firmer Treasuries after downbeat U.S. data

* FOMC expected to hold rates steady, focus then moves to BOJ

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged up in thin trading on Wednesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield inching to six-month lows as investors awaited the conclusions to this week’s central bank meetings.

JGBs took their cue from firmer Treasuries prices after a drop in domestic durable goods orders in September reinforced the view of a slowdown in U.S. economic growth in the third quarter.

Later on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but some investors think the Fed could suggest that it might hike as soon as December.

The Bank of Japan’s policy meeting on Friday is also in focus, with the BOJ set to cut its price forecasts in a semi-annual report due out that day. Still, many BOJ officials would prefer to hold off on expanding the bank’s massive stimulus programme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield slipped half a basis point to 0.295 percent, its lowest level since April.

In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs also shed half a basis point to 1.065 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.340 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.08 point at 148.61 , after rising as high as 148.63, its highest since January.