FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down ahead of Japan holiday
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge down ahead of Japan holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Monday, though a stock market rout kept bond-selling pressure in check.

Trading activity was thin, according to market participants, as some investors adjusted portfolios ahead of Tuesday’s national holiday in Japan.

The Nikkei stock index tumbled 2.1 percent, as weak Chinese manufacturing surveys pressured sentiment around Asia, and curbed the fall in fixed income assets.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond was up 1.5 basis points at 0.300 percent.

Last week, the benchmark yield touched 0.295 percent, its lowest level since April.

In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs also added 1.5 basis points to 1.075 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 1.360 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.08 point at 148.48, after rising as high as 148.65 on Thursday, its highest since January.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.