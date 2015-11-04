FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down, taking cue from rallying equities
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge down, taking cue from rallying equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds marked modest losses on Wednesday, taking their cue from a stock market rally as well as weaker U.S. Treasuries.

Activity was relatively thin after a Japanese public holiday on Tuesday, and ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($19.83 billion) auction of 10-year JGBs on Thursday and key U.S. employment data on Friday.

The Nikkei stock index gained 1.3 percent in heavy trade, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and a strong debut by three Japan Post shares, which surged as investors rushed to get a piece of the group’s $12 billion initial public offering.

Overnight strength on Wall Street pushed U.S. Treasury prices down. The benchmark 10-year note yield stood at 2.208 percent in Asian trade, not far from a 1-1/2-month peak of 2.225 percent scaled on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in more than 25 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB added 1 basis point to 0.315 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.06 point at 148.42.

$1 = 121.0500 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.