JGBs edge down, taking cue from rallying equities

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds marked modest losses on Wednesday, taking their cue from a stock market rally as well as weaker U.S. Treasuries.

Activity was relatively thin after a Japanese public holiday on Tuesday, and ahead of a 2.4 trillion yen ($19.83 billion) auction of 10-year JGBs on Thursday and key U.S. employment data on Friday.

The Nikkei stock index gained 1.3 percent in heavy trade, buoyed by gains on Wall Street and a strong debut by three Japan Post shares, which surged as investors rushed to get a piece of the group’s $12 billion initial public offering.

Overnight strength on Wall Street pushed U.S. Treasury prices down. The benchmark 10-year note yield stood at 2.208 percent in Asian trade, not far from a 1-1/2-month peak of 2.225 percent scaled on Tuesday.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in more than 25 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB added 1 basis point to 0.315 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.06 point at 148.42.