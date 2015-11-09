FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip, tracking Treasuries after upbeat U.S. jobs data
November 9, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs slip, tracking Treasuries after upbeat U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday, led lower by U.S. Treasuries after a much stronger-than-expected U.S. labour market report prompted more investors to bet on a Federal Reserve rate increase next month.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped after the jobs report, with the 2-year yield marking its highest level in 5-1/2-years.

A strong performance by Japanese equities also added to pressure on bond prices. The Nikkei stock index gained 2 percent to 19,642.74 for its highest close since August 20.

The Bank of Japan on Monday offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.24 billion) of 1-year to 3-year JGBs, 400 billion yen of 3-year to 5-year JGBs, 240 billion yen of 10-year to 25-year JGBs and 140 billion yen of 25-year to 40-year JGBs under its asset purchase programme, with results in line with market expectations.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB added 2 basis points to 0.335 percent, after touching a session high of 0.340 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.17 of a point at 148.20.

In the superlong zone, the yield on the 30-year JGB rose 2.5 basis points to 1.395 percent.

$1 = 123.3800 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes

