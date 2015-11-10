FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge higher as weaker Treasuries weigh
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge higher as weaker Treasuries weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, ending off session lows though constrained by weaker U.S. Treasuries prices.

Demand at a sale of inflation-linked notes was not as bad as some investors had feared. The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.06 billion)of 10-year JGBs linked to Japan’s consumer price index (CPI) carrying a 0.1 percent coupon.

The lowest accepted price at the Dutch-style auction came in at 105.45, slightly below most market expectations, and the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, fell to 2.21 from 2.33 at the last sale of the instruments in July.

Undermining bond market sentiment, U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in 5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in December following a strong October jobs report.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.22 point at 148.42 , above a low of 148.20 touched in the morning session.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond fell 1.5 basis points to 0.315 percent, down from a session high of 0.335 percent.

In the superlong zone, the yields on 20-year JGBs and 30-year JGBs both rose 1.5 basis points to 1.080 percent and 1.380 percent respectively. ($1 = 123.2700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.