November 11, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge down ahead of 30-year auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds inched down on Wednesday, as investors prepared their portfolios for the following session’s 30-year JGB sale.

In the morning session, the Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its asset purchase programme. The results were largely in line with market expectations.

The yield on the 30-year JGB rose 1 basis point to 1.390 percent ahead of Thursday’s monthly auction of 800 billion yen of 30-year JGBs.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGB added 1 basis point to 0.320 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.05 point at 148.37.

BOJ board member Yutaka Harada said on Wednesday there was no immediate need to deploy additional stimulus since inflation was expected to accelerate toward the BOJ’s 2 percent target by around March next year as the effect of slumping oil costs faded.

But he said the central bank should ease monetary policy further if overseas risks hurt job growth and threaten to derail a broad uptrend in inflation, stressing that it has plenty of tools left available to jump-start growth. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
