FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge higher on strong 30-year auction
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge higher on strong 30-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Thursday as the market took heart after strong investor demand at an auction of 30-year debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.310 percent. December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 148.48.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday’s 800 billion yen ($6.5 billion) 30-year auction was 3.17. The market generally considers a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

Dealers said the new 30-year JGBs attracted traditional buyers of super long debt such as life insurers.

Tokyo’s Nikkei hovered close to a 2-1/2-month high on Thursday and limited JGB market gains.

$1 = 122.9400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.