JGBs edge higher on strong 30-year auction

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Thursday as the market took heart after strong investor demand at an auction of 30-year debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.310 percent. December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 148.48.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday’s 800 billion yen ($6.5 billion) 30-year auction was 3.17. The market generally considers a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

Dealers said the new 30-year JGBs attracted traditional buyers of super long debt such as life insurers.

Tokyo’s Nikkei hovered close to a 2-1/2-month high on Thursday and limited JGB market gains.