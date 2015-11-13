FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB benchmark yields hit 2-week low as Tokyo equities slide
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

JGB benchmark yields hit 2-week low as Tokyo equities slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond benchmark yields fell to two-week lows on Friday as a slide in equities favoured safe-haven debt.

A regular JGB-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also supported bonds. The central bank bought 780 billion yen ($6.36 billion) of 5-year to 40-year bonds on Friday as part of its extensive quantitative easing scheme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped half a basis point to 0.30 percent, its lowest since Oct. 30.

The 20-year yield dropped 1 basis point to 1.07 percent. The super long maturities has been supported after an auction of 30-year debt on Thursday attracted firm investor demand.

The demand for bonds was further underpinned by Japan’s Nikkei losing 0.8 percent on Friday, hurt by a sharp drop in Wall Street and weaker commodity prices.

$1 = 122.5900 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.