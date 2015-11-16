FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB prices mixed, underpinned by slumping shares
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2015 / 6:41 AM / in 2 years

JGB prices mixed, underpinned by slumping shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Monday, but underpinned by demand for safe-haven assets against a backdrop of last week’s attacks on Paris and steep stock market losses.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 1 percent, following losses on Wall Street and the assaults on the French capital that killed more than 130 people on Friday.

Data released early on Monday showed that Japan’s economy slipped back into recession in the July-September quarter, contracting at a 0.8 percent annualised rate, compared with the median estimate for a 0.2 percent contraction.

French warplanes struck Islamic State positions in Syria on Sunday and investigators searched for those connected to the violence in Paris.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond added half a basis point to 0.305 percent, after earlier falling to a nearly three-week low of 0.295 percent. A break of that level would take it to its lowest level since April.

The 10-year JGB futures price eked out a 0.01 point gain to end at 148.49.

In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs edged down half a basis points to 1.070 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.060 percent.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.