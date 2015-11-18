FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs stick to close ranges as BOJ meeting begins
#Market News
November 18, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs stick to close ranges as BOJ meeting begins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds ended a quiet session with little movement on Wednesday, as the Bank of Japan began its two-day policy meeting.

Investors widely expect the central bank to hold policy steady, and refrain from expanding its massive asset-buying programme despite Japan slipping into a technical recession after two straight quarters of contraction.

In market operations on Wednesday, the BOJ offered to buy a total 1.2 trillion yen ($9.73 billion) of JGBs, comprised of 400 billion yen in the 1- to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen in the 3- to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen in the 5- to 10-year zone, in line with market expectations.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended flat at 148.54.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond added half a basis point to 0.300 percent. A break of the 0.295-percent level would take it to its lowest nadir since April. ($1 = 123.2800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
