JGBs little changed, show limited reaction to BOJ policy decision

TOKYO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Thursday, with bargain hunting helping offset negative pressure from surging Tokyo stocks.

The bond market’s reaction to the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to stand pat on monetary policy was limited, with the outcome well anticipated.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady, likely expecting the economy to soon emerge from recession with a tight job market pushing up wages and underpinning consumption.

December 10-year JGB futures crawled up 0.03 point to 148.57 after falling as low as 148.51. Dealers said the futures drew modest support from short-term players buying on price dips. The futures have been on a steady uptrend, reaching an 8-month high late last month.

The 20-year yield inched down half a basis point to 1.065 percent. A decline below 1.055 percent would take the 20-year yield to a 7-month low. JGB yields have been ensconced in low, narrow ranges due to a BOJ bond-buying scheme under which the central bank regularly buys large amounts of debt.

The Nikkei rallied 1.2 percent, taking cues from an overnight surge on Wall Street and a weaker yen. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)