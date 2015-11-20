JGBs slip as investors take profits ahead of holiday

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds mostly weakened on Friday, as investors refrained from active buying ahead of Monday’s national holiday in Japan.

The yield on the 10-year cash bond added two basis points to a one-week high of 0.315 percent.

In the superlong sector, the yields on 30-year JGBs and 40-year JGBs both rose 1.5 basis points to 1.395 percent and 1.555 percent, respectively.

“We’ve seen some profit-taking, ahead of the long weekend,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.

The Bank of Japan said on Friday that it will release a new set of price indicators this month that reconfigures the way price trends are measured, as the central bank seeks to show the extent to which the country’s below-target inflation rate is due to falling prices of volatile items such as energy.

The news undermined JGB market sentiment and might have given some investors an excuse to sell, as it reduced expectations that the BOJ will eventually muster additional easing measures to meet its inflation targets.

On Thursday, the BOJ held monetary policy steady as widely expected, and also kept intact its economic assessment.

The central bank said that weak emerging market demand was taking some toll on exports and output, Japan’s economy continued to recover moderately. That came against the backdrop of economic data showing Japan had entered a technical recession after two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Led by weaker cash prices, the 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.15 point at 148.39.

But the 3-month bill yield fell to a record low of -0.150 percent and the 2-year JGB yield shed half a basis point to -0.030 percent, its lowest since January, as investors bought short-term notes to swap into dollars, to take advantage of recently high yen-dollar swap spreads. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)