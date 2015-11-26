JGB prices rise as expectations of ECB easing send bunds soaring

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged higher on Thursday, in response to a surge in their German counterparts brought about by reinforced expectations of further policy easing by the European Central Bank (ECB).

A regular JGB-buying operation by the Bank of Japan also supported prices.

The 30-year and 20-year JGB yields both dipped half a basis point to 1.380 percent and 1.060 percent, respectively. December 10-year JGB futures gained 0.07 point to 148.60.

The short-end of the yield curve also attracted bids. Underscoring strong investor demand for the maturities, an auction of 3-month bills produced an average yield of -0.0863 percent, the lowest on record.

Investors, notably those from abroad, have been steady purchasers of short-term Japanese notes which now offer relatively attractive yields when converted to U.S. dollars in a popular investment strategy called an asset swap.

Japanese notes offer low yields but appear attractive to those who witnessed German 2-year and even 5-year bund yields drop ever deeper into negative territory.

Bund yields fell to record lows following a Reuters report on Wednesday stating ECB officials were considering options to stagger charges on banks hoarding cash or whether to buy more debt ahead of a policy meeting next week. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)