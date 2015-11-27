JGBs edge down, underpinned by solid two-year auction

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds mostly edged down on Friday but were underpinned by strong demand at a sale of two-year JGBs.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGB added half a basis point to 0.300 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.07 point to end at 148.53

The yield on 2-year JGBs was flat at -0.010 percent.

Japan’s Ministry of Finance offered 2.5 trillion yen ($20.4 billion) of 2-year JGBs, with a coupon of 0.10 percent. The lowest accepted price at the auction was 100.205 to yield -0.002 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 5.18 from 4.20 at last month’s sale. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices was a narrow 0.004, compared with 0.002 last month, suggesting demand remains strong.

Investors outside Japan have recently been buying two-year JGBS as well as short-term bills, which offer attractive yields when converted to U.S. dollars in an asset swap.

The JGB market had a muted reaction to news that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe directed his cabinet on Friday to compile additional fiscal spending to bolster the economy.

A mixed spate of Japanese economic data on Friday showed that household spending unexpectedly fell in October for a second straight month, even as unemployment hit a two-decade low. Core consumer prices fell for the third straight month, mostly due to the effect of falling energy costs.

Japanese consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in the year to October when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, a new indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Friday.