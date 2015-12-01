FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Long-dated JGBs slightly firmer after solid auction
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

Long-dated JGBs slightly firmer after solid auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Long-dated Japanese government bond prices were slightly firmer on Tuesday after an auction of 10-year JGBs attracted solid demand though the shorter end was softer in line with reduced buying in the sector by the Bank of Japan.

The 10-year JGB futures firmed 0.04 point to 148.57. In the cash bond market, the yield on the current 10-year bond dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.295 percent .

The auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($19.52 billion) 10-year bonds maturing in December 2025 attracted bids 3.56 times the offer, above the bid-to-cover ratio of 2.80 in the 10-year bond auction last month.

The lowest accepted price of 99.78 at the auction was in line with market expectations.

The five-year cash bond yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.040 percent.

The Bank of Japan said on Monday that it plans to buy 350 billion yen ($2.85 billion) of bonds with three to five years left to maturity for the time being this month, 50 billion yen less than before.

$1 = 122.9400 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.