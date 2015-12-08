FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 8, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs gain on lower Tokyo stocks, strong demand for new 30-years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained modestly across the board on Tuesday thanks to weaker Tokyo stocks and strong investor demand for new 30-year debt.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.320 percent. The 30-year yield dropped one basis point to 1.390 percent.

The yield curve flattened on the strength of super long JGBs, which were boosted by solid results to Tuesday’s 800 billion yen ($6.50 billion) 30-year auction. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, rose to 3.93 from 3.17 at the previous sale last month.

Super long JGBs traditionally attract firm demand from life insurers and pension funds who seek investments that offer constant returns over an extended period.

The Nikkei lost 0.9 percent, with sharp declines in oil and commodity shares offsetting data that showed the Japanese economy had dodged a recession in the third quarter.

$1 = 123.1400 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
