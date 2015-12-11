FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip on rise in stocks, US yields
December 11, 2015

JGBs slip on rise in stocks, US yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Friday on higher domestic shares and overnight U.S. bond yields, and as the market paused after a rally earlier this week.

The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.310 percent, while the 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.035 percent.

On the week, they were down 1.5 basis points and 3.5 basis points, respectively.

In the futures market, the new benchmark March JGB futures dipped 0.06 point to 148.69.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 1 percent, recouping some of the losses made earlier this week.

U.S. debt yields also rose on Thursday, bolstered by gains in Wall Street shares, though moves were limited ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

