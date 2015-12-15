FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs rise on solid 5-year auction, futures hit record high
December 15, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs rise on solid 5-year auction, futures hit record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, with futures climbing to a new record high, after solid results in a five-year debt auction boosted sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood at 0.295 percent. A break below that level would take the benchmark yield to its lowest since late April.

March 10-year JGB futures hit a record high of 148.91 and were last up 0.07 point at 148.88.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 2.7 trillion yen ($22.32 billion) five-year auction rose to 4.25 from 4.11 at the previous sale last month.

“The risk-off mood stemming from lower crude oil sapping inflation expectations favours JGB buyers,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior rates strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.

In addition to demand from domestic investors, medium-term JGBs have been attracting bids from foreign buyers looking for alternatives to low yielding euro zone debt.

$1 = 120.9500 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

