JGBs steady, support drawn from gains by U.S. Treasuries
December 25, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs steady, support drawn from gains by U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady on Friday, supported by overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries.

The 20-year JGB yield and 30-year yield were both unchanged at 1.005 percent and 1.265 percent.

Market activity was limited with many financial markets closed for the Christmas holiday.

Data on Friday showed Japan’s core CPI rose for the first time in five months in November.

But JGB market reaction was limited, as household spending also fell for the third straight month, casting some doubt on the Bank of Japan’s stance that consumption will push inflation to its 2 percent target.

After two days of losses, Treasuries rebounded modestly on Thursday in thin, shortened pre-Christmas trade. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

