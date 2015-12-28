JGBs mostly edge up in light year-end trade

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds mostly edged up in a thin trading session on Monday, as investors adjusted their portfolios in the final week of the year.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched half a basis point lower to 0.270 percent, holding above this month’s 0.265 percent, which was its lowest rate since January.

March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.10 point at 149.03, not far from a record high of 149.18 hit earlier this month.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 350 billion yen of 1-year to 3-year JGBs, 350 billion yen of 3-year to 5-year JGBs, 240 billion yen of 10-year to 25-year JGBs, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in 25 to 40 years, under its massive asset purchase programme.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to 1.000 percent, while the 30-year yield added half a basis point to 1.270 percent.

The market had a muted reaction to downbeat Japanese economic data released earlier in the session.

Japan’s industrial output fell 1.0 percent in November from the previous month, more than the median market forecast for a 0.6 percent drop, and retail sales fell 1.0 percent in November from a year earlier, steeper than a median market forecast for a 0.6 percent fall. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sam Holmes)