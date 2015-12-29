FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down as stocks strengthen
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge down as stocks strengthen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices mostly edged down in thin end-of-year trade on Tuesday, taking their cues from a rise in equities markets.

The Nikkei stock index ended up 0.6 percent.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up half a basis point to 0.270 percent, while March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.02 point at 149.05, after treading water in a narrow 149.01-149.07 range in both the morning and the afternoon sessions.

The yield on the 2-year JGB also added half a basis point to minus-0.010 percent, though the 5-year JGB yield bucked the trend and edged down half a basis point to 0.030 percent, its lowest since Dec. 18.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.005 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.275 percent.

According to an interview published in the Nikkei newspaper, Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo said the central bank will look at the long-term economic trend in guiding monetary policy and won’t expand stimulus automatically in response to short-term dips in prices.

Funo, who joined the nine-member board in July, said Japan is on track to meet the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target as companies steadily raise prices. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.