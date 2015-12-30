FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge lower as Tokyo stocks gain on oil rebound
December 30, 2015 / 1:52 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge lower as Tokyo stocks gain on oil rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Wednesday, coming under pressure as Tokyo stocks gained on the back of a rebound in crude oil prices.

An overnight slip in U.S. Treasury prices also weighed on JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.275 percent. It still remained within reach of an 11-month trough of 0.265 percent touched this month after the Bank of Japan announced it will increase the average remaining maturity of its JGB holdings.

Bond strategists at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities expect the 10-year yield to remain low in 2016 under the BOJ’s very easy monetary policy scheme, sticking to a 0.20 percent to 0.40 percent range.

They saw the yield move towards 0.20 percent if the rise in Japan’s core CPI begins to flag, while they expected it to head for 0.40 percent if the BOJ blurs its commitment to achieving its 2 percent consumer price target and refrains from further easing. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

