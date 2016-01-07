FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain on risk aversion, yields at 1-year low
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs gain on risk aversion, yields at 1-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as concerns over Chinese share markets caused investors to flock to the safety of government bonds.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.06 point to 149.23 , hitting a record high of 149.28 at one point.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year JGBs fell 2.0 basis points to 1.220 percent, a one-year low while the 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.945 percent , also a one-year low.

The 10-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.240 percent .

Signs that the global manufacturing sector is still suffering from contraction, turmoil in Chinese stock markets, and speculation of further falls in the yuan have pummelled shares prices in Japan and elsewhere, forcing investors to seek shelter in bonds.

JGBs also extended gains after an auction of 30-year JGBs attracted strong bids. The tail, the gap between average and lowest prices, was 0.04, down from 0.05 in the previous auction in December.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.