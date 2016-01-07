JGBs gain on risk aversion, yields at 1-year low

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained for the fourth straight session on Thursday, as concerns over Chinese share markets caused investors to flock to the safety of government bonds.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.06 point to 149.23 , hitting a record high of 149.28 at one point.

The yield on the benchmark 30-year JGBs fell 2.0 basis points to 1.220 percent, a one-year low while the 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.945 percent , also a one-year low.

The 10-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 0.240 percent .

Signs that the global manufacturing sector is still suffering from contraction, turmoil in Chinese stock markets, and speculation of further falls in the yuan have pummelled shares prices in Japan and elsewhere, forcing investors to seek shelter in bonds.

JGBs also extended gains after an auction of 30-year JGBs attracted strong bids. The tail, the gap between average and lowest prices, was 0.04, down from 0.05 in the previous auction in December.