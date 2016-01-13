JGBs edge higher, underpinned by solid CPI-linked debt sale

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds shrugged off rallying equities and edged higher on Wednesday, underpinned by decent demand at an auction of 10-year inflation-linked notes.

The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.23 billion) of 10-year JGBs linked to Japan’s consumer price index (CPI) carrying a 0.10 percent coupon.

The ministry sold 499.8 billion yen of the linked notes at a lowest issuing price of 104.40 in the Dutch-style auction, in which all successful bidders paid the lowest accepted bid.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 2.47 from 2.21 at the previous auction of similar notes.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.205 percent, marking a fresh one-year low and nearing a record low 0.195 percent plumbed in January 2015.

In the superlong zone, the yield on the 20-year JGB yield also shed 1 basis point to a fresh one-year low of 0.910 percent , and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.180 percent .

The yield on 5-year JGBs edged down half a basis point to 0.010 percent, approaching its record low of -0.005 percent hit in January last year.

March 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.12 point at 149.50, marking a fresh record high.

JGBs firmed even in the face of rising stocks, as better-than-expected Chinese trade data cheered investors and lifted risk sentiment. The Nikkei stock index ended up 2.9 percent. ($1 = 118.2000 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)