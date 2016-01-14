JGBs post first loss for 2016, 10-year yield hits record low

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark Japanese government bond prices posted their first loss of 2016 on Thursday after earlier gains, which took the benchmark 10-year yield to a record low, prompted profit-taking.

The 30-year yield rose 5.5 basis points from the previous close to 1.230 percent, the largest rise in nine- and-a-half months.

“The sharp reversal in superlong bonds we saw today suggested that quite a lot of people had bought them for capital gains,” said Akito Fukunaga, chief fixed income strategist at Barclays. “I think the market will become volatile after a move like today. The market’s rally since December has come to an end.”

JGBs had rallied in recent weeks as the fall in oil prices and concerns about China’s economy encouraged investors to dump risk assets and park their funds in the safety of government bonds.

Nomura BPI, a widely-used Japanese bond index, rose 0.5 percent since the start of year until Wednesday.

The rally continued Thursday morning, bringing the 10-year yield below its previous trough of 0.195 percent to a record low of 0.190 percent.

Shortly after that, however, the yield jumped on profit-taking to 0.230 percent.

“I think the market was a bit overbought. While I do think JGB yields will fall in the long run, the market is likely to face some corrections in the near term,” said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge Investments in Japan.

Many market players also noted that the JGB futures started falling almost at the same time Japanese stock futures began paring losses and the dollar started to rebound against the yen, possibly pointing to some big fund flows from bonds to stocks and foreign assets.

“I haven’t seen such synchronous moves for a long time. There seems to be some reallocation,” said Barclays’ Fukunaga.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 4.5 basis points to 0.955 percent, reversing an earlier fall to a one-year low of 0.900 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.12 point to 149.38.

At the shorter end of the curve, investor demand for low-risk assets and shortage of government bills led the six-month government bill yield to a record low of minus 0.17 percent.