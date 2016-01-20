FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge off session lows as shares slump
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge off session lows as shares slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged slightly down on Wednesday ahead of the next day’s 20-year auction, but moved off their session lows as a slump in equities lent appeal to safe-haven government debt.

The Nikkei stock index was down 2.7 percent in afternoon trade.

The benchmark 10-year yield inched half a basis point higher to 0.215 percent, though it remained close to a record low of 0.190 percent touched last week and it pulled away from a session high of 0.220 percent.

March 10-year JGB futures nosed up 0.01 point to 149.57 in afternoon trade, up from a morning session low of 149.49.

The yield on the 20-year JGB was flat at 0.925 percent down from a session high of 0.935 percent ahead of Thursday’s monthly 20-year JGB auction by the Ministry of Finance.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.42 billion) of JGBs in the one-year to three-year zone, 420 billion yen of JGBs in the three-year to five-year zone, and 450 billion yen of JGBs in the five-year to 10-year zone, under its asset purchase programme.

$1 = 116.8100 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.