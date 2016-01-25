FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs firm, expectations of BOJ easing support
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs firm, expectations of BOJ easing support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were firm on Monday, helped by expectations that the Bank of Japan could expand its massive bond-buying programme further as soon as this week.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.220 percent , while the 30-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.175 percent, near one-year low of 1.170 percent touched earlier this month.

In the futures market, the benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.05 point to 149.51.

Bumpy stock markets worldwide and the yen’s strength since the start of year are raising speculation that the BOJ may consider additional easing steps as early as its next meeting ending on Friday.

Such expectations underpinned super-long bonds, such as 30-year bonds, which are considered to have further room for the BOJ’s additional purchase. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.