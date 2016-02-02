JGB yields off record lows as new supply tempers post-BOJ rally

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged off record lows on Tuesday as a fresh supply of debt helped curb a rally triggered after the Bank of Japan adopted negative interest rates last week.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2 basis points at 0.080 percent, pulling away from a record trough of 0.050 percent struck on Monday. March 10-year JGB futures was down 0.01 point at 150.55 after surging to an all-time high of 150.78 the previous day.

Long-term JGB yields rose as dealers sold to make room in their inventories for Tuesday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($19.89 billion) 10-year bond auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio at the auction, a gauge of investor interest, slipped to 3.14 from 3.25 at the previous sale last month.

“The possibility of the 10-year yield eventually falling into negative territory appears to have limited bids at today’s auction,” said a dealer at a Japanese brokerage.

The BOJ stunned the markets on Friday by introducing a three-tier interest rate system, including negative interest rate of 0.10 percent on additional deposits banks hold at the central bank.

Traders and analysts expect the 10-year yield to slip below zero percent. The introduction of negative interest rates by the BOJ is seen applying downward pressure on the entire yield curve with bond investors like banks expected to opt for debt rather than pay interest on their cash deposits at the central bank.

The two-year and five-year JGB yields are already in negative territory, having touched record lows of minus 0.160 percent and minus 0.110 percent respectively, after the BOJ’s surprise easing decision. ($1 = 120.6900 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)