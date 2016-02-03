JGB yields hit record lows as Tokyo stocks plunge

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell to record lows on Wednesday as a plunge in Tokyo shares fuelled demand for safe-haven debt.

The five-year JGB yield hit minus 0.12 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield descended to 0.045 percent, both all-time lows. March 10-year JGB futures scaled a record peak of 150.93.

JGBs have been on a bullish footing after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) adopted negative interest rates last week, and the latest round of global risk aversion prompted by a slide in oil and equities only accelerated the advance.

The JGB market also drew relief as results of the BOJ’s regular debt-buying operation - a lynchpin of its quantitative and qualitative policy designed to flood the market with liquidity - did not produce any negative surprises.

The BOJ buys JGBs from the market as part of its easy policy, and there were concerns that investors would be hesitant to sell debt to the central bank after the introduction of negative interest rates, but such was not the case on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen, however, whether investors will continue to sell JGBs to the BOJ, as they may opt to simply hold on to bonds rather than pay interest for money deposited at the central bank under the negative rates scheme.

“Supply is already tight and banks may choose not to sell JGBs going forward. The BOJ would have to buy JGBs at even higher prices in such a case,” wrote Shuichi Ohsaki, a rates strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“If the BOJ’s debt buying operations begin failing to attract sufficient bids, central bank logic could shift towards lowering real interest rates instead of trying to provide intended amounts of liquidity.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei shed more than 3 percent on Wednesday as crude oil extended its slide and as the yen appreciated. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)