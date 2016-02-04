FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs steady with yields close to record lows
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs steady with yields close to record lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady in cash trading on Thursday with the benchmark yield not far above a record low hit in the previous session, while JGB futures firmed in line with weaker equities.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.060 percent, a day after it touched a record low of 0.045 percent.

Yields have tumbled in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s surprise move on Friday to cut a benchmark interest rate below zero.

“By pushing down interest rates and the yield curve, we hope to push down real interest rates so that we can stimulate consumption and investment,” BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament on Thursday.

A BOJ lending operation on Thursday drew zero bids for the first time, suggesting investors believe rates will likely fall further.

The five-year JGB yield edged down 1 basis point to minus 0.150 percent, a fresh record low.

March 10-year JGB futures added 0.15 point to end at 150.92, just 0.01 point shy of a record intraday high hit in the previous session.

The Nikkei stock index ended down 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.