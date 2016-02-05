FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs mostly higher, 10-year yield edges near zero
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs mostly higher, 10-year yield edges near zero

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices soared on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year yield edging near zero percent after Japanese share prices plunged on a rise in the yen, undermining any benefits from the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rates.

The 10-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.025 percent . The five-year yield fell 3.5 basis points to minus 0.185 percent while the two-year yield fell to as low as minus 0.200 percent.

All of those yields were at record lows.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.48 point to 151.40.

The notable exception was 30-year bonds, which were capped by caution ahead of an auction of 30-year bonds on Tuesday.

JGB yields have been plunging since last Friday when the BOJ announced negative interest rates of 0.10 percent.

Short-term bond yields have fallen well below 0.10 percent as investors speculated the BOJ might cut rates further in the future.

Such speculation intensified as Japanese share prices fell below their prices before the BOJ’s latest easing and the yen gained as the dollar dropped on retreating expectations of rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei average declined for a fourth day, hitting two-week lows. The yen rose near its one-year peak hit last month. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.