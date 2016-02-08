JGBs slip after BOJ skips bond buying operation

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Monday after the Bank of Japan skipped its bond buying operation, forcing traders who were counting on the BOJ’s bids to sell their position into the market.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.040 percent . The price of 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.09 point to 151.31, their first daily decline since the BOJ announced the introduction of negative interest rates on Jan 29.

The BOJ conducts its bond buying operation on most of the days when a government bond auction is not held, though it occasionally refrains from doing so.

The market was also hampered by gains in Japanese stocks after U.S. payrolls data.

The two-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.190 percent while the five-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to minus 0.175 percent.

JGB yields had fallen sharply as investors expected the BOJ to cut interest rates further into negative territory after its decision to introduce minus 0.10 percent interest on a part of excess reserves.

The longer end of the curve fared better, with market players expecting solid demand for an auction of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.

The 30-year yield stood flat at 1.070 percent while the 20-year yield was also unchanged at 0.760 percent . (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)